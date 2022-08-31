Editor,
Editor,
I saw in your Aug. 26 edition that California is phasing out gas vehicles and will require all (land) vehicles to be electric or hydrogen-powered by 2035.
Apparently, this has been determined by the California Air Resources Board. My son came home the other day and said he had learned about the three branches of government. I had to correct him, because there are now four: executive, legislative, judicial and administrative bureaucracy. The bureaucrats enact “regulations with the force of law” even though no elected legislator has ever voted yea or nay on them. In many cases, these bureaucrats cannot be fired and enjoy a perpetual sinecure. They themselves were never elected, only appointed. Ironically, the same edition bears witness that “Biden ... slams semi-fascism in the GOP.”
Although I do not want to descend to the level of his divisive and inflammatory rhetoric, I would just like to point out that the creation of a hermetic, impenetrable bureaucratic apparatus was one of the elements of the rise of fascism in pre-World War II Italy. And in our case, the Democrats certainly are as responsible as the GOP for this phenomenon, and probably a lot more.
Clayton Rich
South San Francisco
(0) comments
