Editor,
With all the information we are getting about coronavirus and how we are responding to it, one group seems to be left out — the homeless.
I truly hope that we are addressing the homeless because if this virus hits some of these areas it is going to spread like wildfire. I have seen firsthand many of these areas and if we do not address this situation, these people (because of their closeness to one other) are prone to catch and spread this virus to each other and beyond. The homeless are part of our country and we owe them the same attention we are giving to everyone else. Someone once said that all Americans seem to come together in times of need. I truly hope that this is one of these times.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
