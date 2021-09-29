Editor,
The House is now making sausage with $3.5 trillion. There are so many ingredients necessary to solve the problems that seem to have multiplied while we’ve been dealing with COVID-19.
Climate change is one of these and we need policies that will keep our climate from making life unlivable for our children and grandchildren. No matter how much we recycle, compost or electrify everything, if we don’t stop emitting carbon dioxide that is warming our Earth’s surface, none of that will matter.
The most effective program according to economists and scientists is to have industries that emit carbon dioxide pay a fee for polluting and warming our planet. While this will trickle down quickly to consumers in the form of increased fuel costs, if those fees are returned in the form of dividend checks to all households, lower and middle income families will actually end up with money in their pockets to weather the transition to renewables.
For those who can’t afford solar panels and electric cars, receiving a dividend check from those who are polluting and warming our planet is the right thing to do and will not only remedy climate change itself, but also the inequities of climate change. Studies show that we can reach net zero emissions by 2050 if we do this. It is the most powerful solution we have. Please contact Rep. Speier’s office and insist that she make sure that HR 2307 is included in the sausage recipe for the reconciliation package.
Ellyn Dooley
San Carlos
