Editor,
Actions speak louder than words and state Sen. Jerry Hill’s positive comments on the governor’s State of the State address, agreeing that “[Homelessness] is the crisis of our time”, ring hollow (“It is the crisis of our time” in the Feb. 20 edition of the Daily Journal).
When a bold proposal to increase housing supply came before him in the state Senate, Senate Bill 50, he voted against it, delaying a resolution to our housing supply crisis once again. He said he was waiting for a solution with greater support from local officials, residents and “all sides.” Here’s just a partial list of SB 50’s supporters: mayors Sam Liccardo, Libby Schaaf and Adrian Fine; several members of the East Palo Alto City Council; the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors; around two-thirds of California voters according to statewide polling; labor groups; environmental groups; AARP. This sure seems like broad public support to me. Sen. Hill, we need more than words from you. We need action.
Nathan Chan
Millbrae
