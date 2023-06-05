As a resident of San Mateo County, I found that in the May 31 Daily Journal story “Belmont setting goals to bring up quality of life,” Mayor Julia Mates’ views on the necessity to increase municipal budgets to better the lives of residents are inadvertent to the town’s actual needs.
There are easier methods to increase the quality of life that would avoid placing a burden on taxpayers, which the city’s leadership seems to ignore.
For one, the permit offices are only open for merely nine hours per week, leaving an impossibly narrow window open for residents and businesses in Belmont to have their permits processed.
Secondly, Belmont’s public service departments fail to actually respond to constituents. Not a single phone was answered on any afternoon my team and I called throughout the week. We called the city manager’s office, the city attorney, and the permit center, but all went unanswered during regular business hours. The housing department doesn’t even provide a phone number. The city government in Belmont operates as though every resident has easy access to the internet, when one in five U.S households has no internet service.
Lastly, appointments need to be made to meet with any city government staffer. No walk-ins are welcomed, shutting out residents from more easily contacting Belmont’s departments.
Evidently, the issue isn’t budgetary as your article suggests, so why do city residents and businesses have less access to services than other surrounding towns?
