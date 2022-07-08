Editor,
Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, many people have been angry with the decision and it’s understandable. However, I think one issue that isn’t mentioned is that roughly 1 million abortions are done in the United States every year.
There is no way even half of those are from rape, incest and/or needed for medical emergencies. Fact is, most of those are done out of simply not wanting the child, which is the exact reason pseudo-celebrity Jemele Hill gave as the reason for her abortion at 26. Rather than practicing abstinence, using contraception or even adoption, they chose to end a life they had a hand in creating.
Too many people took advantage of their “right” and abused it to the point of using it as birth control. The pendulum swung so far one way, it was bound to come back hard the other way. I personally believe abortions should only be allowed in cases of rape, incest or medical emergencies. They should not be used as a form of birth control. To take a life simply because it isn’t convenient to the parent(s) is inconceivable to me. If you’re not willing to deal with all the consequences of sex, maybe you shouldn’t be having it. Life is precious.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
