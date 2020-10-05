Editor,
One citizen. One vote. But it needs to count. We must stop all manner of subverting our democracy including the abolishment of the Electoral College which has as proven to be the provocative back door to steal elections from the American people.
We’ve stooped too low to continue with a mechanism which presumes honor. We must take action now — tell our legislators to pass the national popular vote.
Robert Cibrario
Half Moon Bay
