Editor,

Our thanks and gratitude to Dignity Health and San Mateo County for their stellar job in recently providing us with our COVID vaccinations.

The proactive and thorough communications to us throughout the process was very impressive. The overall management of the operation at the San Mateo County Event Center where we received our shots was delivered professionally and flawlessly. From the traffic management to the patient reception to the shot delivery; this operation ran like a fine-tuned Swiss watch. This is a very difficult and challenging time for us all and we very much appreciate the wonderful care we received from Dignity and San Mateo County.

Sandra and David Altscher

Belmont

