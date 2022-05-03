Editor,
Infrastructure projects are never pretty, they often take longer than we’d like, cost more than we thought they would and produce noise and dust. With all that, let me say, thank you to San Mateo for repaving Second Avenue between Delaware and Fremont street.
They project was all of the above, but has delivered a beautiful, safe road! Thanks as well to the neighbors who put up with parking inconvenience and dust throughout the project.
Linda Jansen
San Mateo
