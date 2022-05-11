Editor,
Mr. Driscoll’s article of April 29 highlighted San Mateo County sheriff candidates’ answers to audience questions at the April 27 forum hosted by the Redwood City Woman’s Club, moderated by the League of Women Voters of South San Mateo County. Sadly, your readership and 130 preregistered attendees of the May 12 Thrive Alliance forum did not get to hear the candidates’ responses to 24 pre-published questions from seven local nonprofits including NAACP San Mateo Branch, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Redwood City Social Action Committee, San Mateo County Coalition for Immigrants Rights. Why? Because candidate Bolanos abruptly withdrew.
Actions speak louder than words. Sheriffs who are committed to transparency and accountability solicit community feedback. They answer community questions, address challenging issues. Christina Corpus is the only candidate in the June 7 race who will implement civilian oversight. Corpus will listen and respond to advisory boards consisting of a diverse set of residents, educators, faith-based, civilian and business leaders, the NAACP and ACLU. Bolanos on the other hand, plans to work with the Board of Supervisors, four of whom endorse him, to select his committee. And, as he has said, “I don’t really like the term oversight.”
On June 7, I will vote for Christina Corpus because I choose integrity, transparency and community involvement. I believe in guardianship culture, continuous training, reduced use of force, community representation across the department. I believe in Christina Corpus.
Amy Kelly Lauer
Millbrae
