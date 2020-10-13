Editor,
Today, San Mateo is a vibrant community of 100,000+ people. Back when I moved to the Beresford neighborhood 29 years ago, we were a city of around 80,000. We have grown and changed a lot over the years, as have most Bay Area cities. Our current demographics: 21% under 18 years, 2% of us are Black, 23% of us are Asian, 25% of us are Latino, and 6% of us are mixed race.
Do you believe everyone who lives here should have a voice at our city table? Whether a homeowner, a renter, a senior citizen or a working class citizen trying to raise their kids — should they be able to live a dignified life here? Should our city leaders be a representation of our multicultural, multiage and socioeconomic diversity? We need leaders who will model civic engagement to our youth. We need leaders who will fight for affordable housing and who will fight against climate change so our children will have a future here. We need leaders from different areas across the city to ensure that all stakeholders have a voice. We need leaders who are out talking with their consituents every day and doing the hard and unglamorous work of listening to stories, complaints, hardships and successes of people across our city.
Join me in voting to keep Councilwoman Amourence Lee at our city table, she’s the leader San Mateo needs.
Noelle Chard
San Mateo
