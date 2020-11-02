Editor,
I have served in volunteer leadership positions in San Mateo public schools for over a decade. I served on a PTA board with Amo (I was president, she was community liaison) and can tell you this: She is one of the smartest, strategic and effective leaders I have ever worked with. She also has a huge heart and is deeply committed to our community and its members.
Under her watch, there will be dialogue and collaboration between the city of San Mateo and the school district — something that has been sorely lacking and adversely affecting the education of our kids. If you, like me, find it outrageous that there is a private school in the Bay Meadows development while public schools are over-capacity and underfunded, that San Mateo taxpayers are burdened with repeated bond measures to provide public schools with basic infrastructure, please join me in voting for Amourence Lee. This kind of development won’t happen under her watch.
Sharon Vause
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.