Editor,
On Oct. 3, acclaimed author Richard Rothstein spoke at the Congregational Church of San Mateo about his bestselling book, “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America.” A history billed as “forgotten” was, for many of us, completely unknown.
How many of us knew that the federal government had demolished integrated neighborhoods to create public housing that was strictly segregated? How many of us knew that in the era after World War II, the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) would provide insurance to developers only if they sold their homes exclusively to whites? Many in the audience were startled by these facts, and now, as I read “The Color of Law,” I encounter the full array of strategies used by government at all levels — local, state and federal — to segregate communities, to corral African Americans into confined areas, and to lock them out of homeownership.
The history chronicled in “The Color of Law” is deeply troubling, and it tells us a lot about why our communities are shaped the way they are today. It is a history that deserves to be widely known, and I encourage readers of the Daily Journal to seek out this book. As Rothstein said, it will require a shared understanding of our common history in order to develop the collective will to respond to its lingering impacts.
Karyl Eldridge
Burlingame
The writer is a member
of One San Mateo.
