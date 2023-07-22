I was concerned for Matt Grocott because his recent column recounts a positive, uplifting story without an odd political slant. Fortunately, he pulled it out in the last paragraph, by questioning whether trans athletes competing under their self-identified gender was fair (“The rest of the story” in the July 18 edition of the Daily Journal).
Many sports assign competitors to classes based on traits relevant to the sport. For example, wrestlers, like Matt, compete in weight classes. Why not categorize competitors solely based on such attributes, and not how many X and Y chromosomes someone happens to have? That would be more objective — and hence fairer. It would also help women athletes, who are still underpaid and underappreciated in many professional sports.
It’s ironic Matt didn’t see the lesson of his own experience. But he missed an even deeper irony when he projected Wilma Rudolph into the 21st century and argued it would be unfair for her to be defeated by a trans athlete. If he had thought to look back in time, he might’ve noticed Rudolph would’ve been barred from the U.S. team, because she was Black, up until 1932.
Rudolph’s triumph is a triumph of progressivism, highlighting how foolish discrimination is. Using it to argue in favor of maintaining the status quo is deeply ironic. Unfortunately, that kind of blindness is all too common among conservative leaders. Maybe one of these days we’ll cut them from the team.
