Editor,
For some time now in Washington, D.C., the amount trillion is used more and more. I wondered how big is a trillion? I finally got a handle on this big number by using time:
• One million seconds = 12 days, 13 hours, 46 minutes and 40 seconds;
• One billion seconds = 31.69 years; and
• One trillion seconds = 31,710 years (that is thirty-one-thousand-seven-hundred-ten years!).
In 2020, the US GDP (value of goods and services sold) was $20.93 trillion. The national debt is $28 trillion and rising every second. As with any loan, there is interest that is currently $378 billion per year and rising.
These are the numbers. You can draw your own conclusions.
Harry Ysselstein
Half Moon Bay
