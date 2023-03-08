William Yeats has said that “Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.” Mr. Attilio Tribuzi, the storied music director at San Mateo High School, has been lighting fires for over 37 years, and will end his career this year.
Beginning his teaching career in 1986, Mr. Tribuzi has since 1992 served as director of the acclaimed music program at San Mateo High School in addition to directing musical theatre productions. He has composed numerous pieces for amateur and professional performing groups, and as musical director for San Mateo High School and Broadway by the Bay’s theatre productions, he is a repeat nominee for Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Awards. “Mr. T,” as he is affectionately known, has won as Best Music Director in 2009 and, in 2011, he won San Jose Stage’s Top Honor as best musical director and was nominated again in 2012. Mr. Tribuzi has inspired generations of students, and has provided a space and experience for those who do not fit in anywhere else, working tirelessly to ensure equitable access to the music program. Tickets are currently on sale now for a retirement event in his honor set to be held May 6, at the Foster City Recreation Center. Tickets may be purchased at www.eventbrite.com (Search T’s Retirement Party). For more information email president@bearcatmusic.org.
