This is a note of thanks to Sue Lempert for her caring and accurate reminiscence of Paul Constantino (“Paul Constantino — American as Apple Pie” column in the Jan. 4 edition of the Daily Journal). When Paul became a member of Sons in Retirement, Branch No. 1, I was serving as the leader of the club (“Big Sir”) at the time and I knew very well what to expect because I attended Serra High School when he and Tom were there. He was a couple of years younger than I, but his jokes were well known even back then. I did not know that his family was so large! Paul was a very good person and was always a delight to be with.
John J. Murray
Redwood City
