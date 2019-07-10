Editor,
I just wanted to thank U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, for her life of service to the people of San Mateo County, in spite of the fact that if we sat down to a cup of coffee together, we would probably disagree on just about everything. She is a liberal Democrat and I am a conservative Christian Republican. Guess what? It doesn’t matter. I remember the day when her husband was killed by a drunk driver. Ever since then, Speier has done what she can to help the people of San Mateo County, so thank you Speier and I hope that God will bless you.
Clayton Rich
South San Francisco
