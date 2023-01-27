Editor,

Google online shows the following: “The late Chief Justice Warren E. Burger said, in 1991, that the idea that the Second Amendment conferred a right for individuals to bear arms was “a fraud on the American public.” Burger was no liberal, and his view simply reflected the overwhelming consensus on the issue at the time.” Shouldn’t the gun manufacturers be held responsible, to some degree, for the fact that there are 120 firearms for every 100 people in the USA? Several other civilized nations have under 10 firearms per 100 of its citizens. We penalized the tobacco industry for their pernicious effect on the collective health of the American public; why not penalize the gun industry?

