Editor,
The State Lands Commission will soon decide the fate of a 9-acre Bayfront parcel in Burlingame. Will it become a park or a hotel? Parks are scarce in this section of the Bay, but hotels aren’t. There are already 12 of them in the immediate area. On the other hand, a Burlingame shoreline park provides access to the Bay for recreation enthusiasts and offers visitors a chance to reconnect with nature. It also affords an opportunity to combat sea level rise. A tidal marsh and a transition zone habitat will demonstrate that measures other than seawalls and rock revetments can protect us from rising waters. Count me among those who favor a park over another hotel.
John Keener
Pacifica
