Editor,
I caught the headline first. Hooked, I read John Horgan’s column about the San Bruno Posy Day Parade and smiled. I am a San Brunan through and through, a transplant, but still.
I came from Missouri, in ‘86, to San Francisco, then to South City, in ‘91, and finally home to San Bruno, in ‘97. For years friends and family unfamiliar with the area would say where is San Bruno, what is it like? I would always say it is kind of a cross between Cheers (where everybody knows your name) and Mayberry RFD, small town living in the big city. I mean we are 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco, 15 to Silicon Valley, a minute to SFO (I shot a video last night of my son Will’s plane taking off for Tel Aviv from my backyard, how cool is that?) ... at the confluence of our man-made rivers 280, 101, 380 (the shortest freeway in the interstate system, look it up, my nephew PJ in Massacheusettes told me that years ago when I told him where we lived and he was right, he had a map fetish) with BART and Caltrain too.
My wife Cydney said many years ago all roads lead to San Bruno, and guess what? She was right again! Wherever we go, whatever we do, we find our San Brunans are together. We have many friends who have known each other since childhood, went to school together and now are raising or have raised their families here. And now our four children are part of the fabric and family of San Bruno. Our Jessica recently came home with her man David and our granddaughter Trixie, all roads indeed ... I hope you enjoyed this year’s Posy Parade CommUNITY Day, we sure did. Ms Trixie was looking at the parade of princesses and maybe thinking someday. ... And, if you missed it, there is always next year, it is certainly easy to get here. Who knows, maybe you will even see Andy, Don or even Buster!
Gus Sinks
San Bruno
