The city of San Mateo recently completed a traffic safety project on Laurie Meadows Drive. It’s ironic that this safety project has had a negative repercussion on my neighborhood, Lauriedale. Previous to this project, residents in my condo complex, located on the south side of Laurie Meadows Drive, had been able to exit the property safely with clear visibility because we had red curbs on each side of the driveways. Now, because the city painted over our red curbs, cars and trucks park right up to the edges of the driveways. We can no longer safely see oncoming cars, bicyclists and pedestrians. Exiting drivers have to go all the way past the parked cars into the bike lane to see if it’s safe to proceed. How is this making our neighborhood safer? It’s not; it’s making it more dangerous.
Having more street parking is great but it shouldn’t come at the expense of people’s safety and remember, this was a “Traffic Safety Project.” San Mateo needs to fix this immediately before someone is hurt.
Esther Berick
San Mateo
