Editor,

Biden’s remark you can't legislate by executive order unless you’re a dictator and yet in his first month he signed 40 executive orders. In 2014, the Obama State Department said the Keystone pipeline would not have serious or substantial impact on greenhouse gas emissions. Now, crude oil will be transported by trucks and railways that will cause more gas emissions. We also were oil independent.

Having open borders in the middle of a pandemic is dangerous for everyone in this country. The no longer America first is a sure sign of what this country will have to deal with in the next four years.

We are a democratic country with free speech and we have the right to our opinions without being ridiculed by the radical left or right. Each day, the socialist Democrats are passing executive orders taking away our liberties.

Linda Medrano

San Mateo

