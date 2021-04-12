Editor,
Referring to Bernard Ames’ “An open letter to our Democratic leadership” letter in the April 6 edition about the situation at our southern border which has been exacerbated by America’s foreign policy, nobody says it better than two-time Congressional Medal recipient, General Smedley Butler, USMC, in his book, “War is a Racket”.
“I helped make Mexico and especially Tampico safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefit of Wall Street. I helped purify Nicaragua for the International Banking House of Brown Brothers in 1902-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for the American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for the American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927 I helped see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested. Looking back on it, I might have given Al Capone a few hints. The best he could do was to operate his racket in three districts. I operated on three continents.”
America has continued to this day undermining governments and their democracies that stood in the way of corporate America’s interests. It is not a Democratic or Republican issue, it is bipartisan. This is, by far, not a new phenomenon why these people escape their oppressive regimes.
Frank Scafani
San Bruno
(1) comment
Mr. Scafani - are you implying karma may be responsible for bungling Biden’s and Obama-nables kids in cages?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.