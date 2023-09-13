The column “The right to vote” by Craig Wiesner on Aug. 29, amplifies the narrative that the former president attempted to usurp the constitution and steal the 2020 election and was directly responsible for the Jan. 6 incident. These allegations are now in the court system and will be played-out in the months to come.
More troubling is the underlying tone that questioning election results or asking for audits and other elections controls somehow undermines democracy in America. Our system of government is based on fair and honest elections. Please know that I am not contesting the 2020 election, but feel that we are in danger of repeating the same processes that started this debate; while also creating an environment of fear to not question the efficacy of our elections.
These court cases may or may not find the former president guilty, but their presence and timing does serve as a chilling warning to others to not question how elections are conducted. Have we forgotten the words in the constitution … “in search of a perfect union.” Or will these cases expose the challenges that many feel exist in our process as court cases can cut both ways or as they say, “be careful what you wish for.”
Regardless of your political orientation, we should all aspire to have the highest efficacy possible in our elections and refrain from labeling those asking questions as “election deniers” or “forever Trumpers”… it’s bigger than that … it’s our democracy at work!
