Editor,
A recent news story informed us about an investigation into an unsolved 1993 San Carlos cold case murder that resulted in the arrest of a woman in Oklahoma, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced.
“This was a cold case for nearly three decades” the story went on to say. Various other law enforcement agencies played a part in solving the crime.
Just as in any other profession, law enforcement has good as well as bad players. I tend to believe that most law enforcement in this county does a good job and is there to protect me.
In the 67 years I have lived in San Carlos, there has never been a period when I was unhappy with local law enforcement, except for a time when I shoplifted some gum at the local five and dime, or threw rocks on the neighbor’s roof as a child. You can bet I only did that once.
There are plenty of stories in the media about cops gone bad, possibly because this is what sells the news. As far as I am concerned, it is just as important, if not more so, to recognize law enforcement for a job well done, such as this solved cold case.
Not so long ago, there was an incident where law enforcement approached a man with a knife in San Carlos. The officers decided it was better to leave the man alone and came back the next day where calmer heads prevailed. I believe this led to a happier ending than might have happened the previous day.
So I say, “thank You” to law enforcement for a “job well done.” You know who you are.
David Thom
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.