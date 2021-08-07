Editor,
Thank you so much to the Parks and Recreation and Public Works employees here in Foster City.
It’s amazing what these workers do to keep our wonderful community in order. It’s always a pleasure seeing the Parks and Recreation workers out there, whether cleaning the dog park, or maintaining the beauty of our other lovely parks. Public Works employees sometimes risk their safety while doing repairs out on the roads and close to the levee. These amazing people always have time to say hello and/or wave to us as we pass them. When you pass by any of these awesome people, just say thank you.
Phyllis McArthur
Foster City
