In his Aug. 29 guest perspective “A simple trick cities can use to fight child poverty,” Jeremy Levine is self described as someone who hunts mushrooms. After reading his simplistic editorial on the need for zoning changes I am left wondering whether he is eating them or smoking them.
Guest perspectives like this are usually written by young, single idealists who have never owned a home, never scrimped, saved, and sacrificed to be able to move their family from a rental to single-family home ownership. He talks of political will and, fortunately, most cities on the Peninsula are trying to use that political will to maintain control of local zoning.
I would encourage Mr. Levine to go knock on the doors of homes in R1 neighborhoods and ask the homeowner if they would mind if a 10-unit apartment house was built next door. Be sure to let them know how it will help solve child poverty. After doing this I think he would have a better understanding of why folks are so protective of their neighborhoods.
He needs to remember that the local elected officials represent those home owners, not state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco. The real simple trick to fight child poverty is to educate people not to have children they can’t afford to care for.
