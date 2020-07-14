Editor,
Each weekend, the Student News section of the Daily Journal offers the thoughts and experiences of a representative number of student journalists. Invariably, each submission is timely and important to read. In the July 11-12 edition of the paper, Veronica Roseborough wrties a thoughtful column (“An unconventional goodbye”) describing what she has learned as a student intern at the Daily Journal, the urgency today of fair and balanced journalism, and her commitment to pursue journalism as a profession.
Considering all the issues before us today — magnified by the noise on social media and cable TV — it is clear that Miss Roseborough’s message, “more than ever, journalism matters” is truer than ever. Congratulations, Veronica Rosenorough, for your pursuit of truth and determination to make a difference. You have made a noble and valuable choice.
Michael Traynor
Burlingame
