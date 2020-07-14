Editor,

Each weekend, the Student News section of the Daily Journal offers the thoughts and experiences of a representative number of student journalists. Invariably, each submission is timely and important to read. In the July 11-12 edition of the paper, Veronica Roseborough wrties a thoughtful column (“An unconventional goodbye”) describing what she has learned as a student intern at the Daily Journal, the urgency today of fair and balanced journalism, and her commitment to pursue journalism as a profession.

Considering all the issues before us today — magnified by the noise on social media and cable TV — it is clear that Miss Roseborough’s message, “more than ever, journalism matters” is truer than ever. Congratulations, Veronica Rosenorough, for your pursuit of truth and determination to make a difference. You have made a noble and valuable choice.

Michael Traynor

Burlingame

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription