Editor,
Regarding David Crabbe’s letter in the weekend, May 2-3 edition, thank you.
No one is going to put one over on you. Keep your comments coming. There are many, many more of us out here/there that are with you in thought and prayer. Trump is a classic demagogue: A man who preaches doctrines he knows to be untrue to to those he knows to be idiots.
At the Republication Convention he came on stage with a fanfare of smoke. Someone once said that “a smoke filled room signifies political machinations behind closed doors.”
Make America Great Again was not the original quote, although many adaptions have been offered by Eisenhower, Reagan and Clinton just to name a few. The actual quote is "America is great because America is good. If America ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.” Hitler in his rantings to the people of Germany was said to have rallied the crowds with “Make Germany Great Again.” We know how that story ended.
P.T. Barnum, it has been said to say, that there was “a sucker born every minute.” Cannot deny that he was not successful.
I found it coincidental that about the same time that the famous Barnum, Bally and the Ringling Bros. Circus closed their doors, a new ringmaster emerged and brought a new circus to the White House. Please note the troop of clowns to entertain the public.
Shows have been taking place daily.
Carol Day Paine
San Mateo
