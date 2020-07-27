Editor,

The Global Health Security Act must pass. The current state of our union underscores this fact; public health management should not fall into the hands of partisan players. If passed, the GHSA would supplement the United States’ Coronavirus response by establishing a global health review council that would make official and informed recommendations about public health. This sort of structure is something that the US desperately needs. Imagine if the initial steps taken to combat the pandemic had been thoughtful and developed; forget any mention of bleach injections or government conspiracies. The Global Health Security Act makes this possible, which explains why it has earned nearly seventy cosponsors in the House, many of which are Republican. Public health is not partisan. Therefore, I demand that U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier support the Global Health Security Act. If you care about the health of those beyond our borders, join me in my call for her endorsement.

Alison Pond

El Granada

Christopher Conway
Christopher Conway

We tried that, it is called WHO. The writer needs to remember that many Americans are not in favor of a globalist organization responsible for disease detection. Globalist organizations such as the UN and WHO are not worth the money we Americans give them.

Report Add Reply

