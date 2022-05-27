Editor,
It was a good experience to attend the meeting about a new school in North Central San Mateo.
It was a group of parent leaders from the area that hosted the event.
They explained how they are helping on creating the foundation of this “New Community School.”
This school will give the parents that live in the area the opportunity to have their children in a nearby place, especially when it comes to safety since, in any situation that may arise, they will be able to have easier access. Active supervision is also implemented to prevent children from being easy prey for illegal activities. I hope more parents and community members attend future meetings related to this school.
Marissa Aramburo
San Mateo
