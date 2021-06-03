Editor,
I completely agree with what Robert A. Nice has written in the Friday, May 28, letter to the editor, “Vaccine lottery.”
It just baffles me that our taxes are being spent on some frivolous attempt to get people to get themselves vaccinated.
My philosophy is simple: You don’t want to get vaccinated, don’t and if you croak, so be it. Sarcasm is just another service I offer.
And let’s see down the road how many people will actually get vaccinated as a result of this “carrot stick” and what the per person cost will be of achieving this goal. I could go on and on with more observations, but don’t want to raise my blood pressure.
W. von Hauffe
Moss Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.