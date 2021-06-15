Editor,
If you are reading the Daily Journal, this is for you.
We here in San Mateo County are experiencing the only time in history where lazy people have a better chance of survival than ever before.
Having been born and raised in Jersey, I landed in what I call, “a liberal’s paradise,” where everybody and I mean everybody, is guaranteed employment, free medical, dental and vision, free education, free food, free housing, free clothing, free utilities, free cellphone, free bus pass and free controlled substances.
Believe it or not, such a place already exists in the United States, it’s called prison.
Emile Manara
Brisbane
