Editor,
My profound gratitude to the voters of our congressional district for their steadfast commitment to our democracy and high participation in this election.
This election will long be remembered as historic. During an incredibly difficult time — the worst pandemic and economic recession in over 100 years and a period of deep anxiety marked by social and racial unrest, voters turned out in record-breaking numbers to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, shattering the White House glass ceiling.
I thank the voters for entrusting me to represent our distinguished district. I will work my heart out to unify and heal our nation with the new administration, and implement a national strategy to defeat COVID, equitably distribute a safe and effective vaccine, and strengthen our economy.
Anna Eshoo
Atherton
The letter writer is a member of Congress, representing the 18th district.
