I read the Nov. 8 guest perspective “Time for San Mateo-Foster City to consider full day kindergarten” and I wish to give a kindergarten/former preschool teacher and after-school director perspective and an idea for compromise. I have been a preschool teacher for five years and a student-teacher with another teacher for one year in kindergarten that went until 12:30 p.m. at North Shoreview Montessori. It is a tough career even with me and one more teacher in the classroom.
Imagine one teacher with 20-something young kids with all sorts of needs for learning, hygiene, etc. and after the kids eat they then come back to learn more. I would hope teachers wouldn’t quit due to the curriculum planning demands, parent emails, meetings, etc. Time outside the classroom is detrimentally needed.
I have also been a director of an after-school program in Burlingame for three years. In academics, the younger kids do get tired and just want to rest at around 3 p.m. I would advocate the hours going a bit longer than noon in kindergarten to support academics and the transition not being such a shock for the children when the school time goes until 3 p.m. the next school year in first grade. I view 2:15 p.m. as a compromise to help parents work more before picking up their child or finding an enrichment for their child. For example, if the new kindergarten exit time in San Mateo-Foster City Elementary was approximately 2 p.m. (perhaps like Burlingame currently does with TK-kindergarten) then a child could attend an enrichment class until 3 p.m. when the second child gets out of school and both children could be picked up at the same time. That sounds like a win for teachers, children, parents, alike.
Katherine McKee
Foster City
The letter writer is a resident of the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District with a 3-year-old son who will attend the district’s elementary schools.
