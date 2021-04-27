Editor,
So glad to see all this climate activity in the news! However, Biden’s climate plan needs to include a carbon pricing feature with a rebated dividend to households to add the strength and efficiency we need to solve this problem.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 2307), introduced in the House on April 1 accomplishes this. By charging emitters a fee that is rebated to households, we will reduce emissions by 30% in the next five years. Plus, people will receive rebates that will more than cover the increased cost of carbon-based products (gas that fuels our homes, cars and other carbon-based products), especially for those who are disproportionately affected by pollution and climate change.
The powerful impact of this one strategy can’t be matched by any other singular strategy. When combined with other strategies, we can achieve our climate goals with less government involvement, which will bring Republicans on board. We need bipartisanship on climate change and this bill will do it.
Please contact U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, and request that she become a co-sponsor of HR 2307 as that will build more support for inclusion in the Biden Climate Plan.
Ellyn Dooley
San Carlos
