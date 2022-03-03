Editor,
In his latest column, Mr. Grocott says we are not a democracy. Yes we are. We are also a republic. He also quotes Mr. Awang as saying the Constitution as being a flawed document, which it is.
The fact that most of the framers of the Constitution were slave owners alone makes it a flawed document. When they wrote, “We the people,” they meant we the white, male, affluent people.
That’s why they allowed for amendments. To allow for changing times. As written, it was very flawed in respect for today’s society.
Steve Ortiz
Redwood City
