Despite outspending Republicans and controlling the media, voters rejected the left’s agenda in this election by choosing divided government. Biden mainly won against Trump’s personality, not his policies. No doubt Trump’s piercing the veils of “political correctness” and the “objectivity” of the press cost him.
There was no blue wave for court packing, admitting two states, socialized medicine, increased taxes, more regulations or the premature spending of 10s of trillions of dollars to replace current energy sources before science and the markets developed cost competitive alternatives.
Republicans picked up seats in the House and increased their base by 5 million voters. They also appear likely to win the Senate in January runoff races in Georgia. The recent announcement of a proven COVID vaccine under Trump a few days ago increases the odds of this. Republicans are also likely to increase their Senate majority in two years when the election cycle favors them over Democrats.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
