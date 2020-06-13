Editor,
I am writing to express my absolute support for the Burlingame Police Department during these volatile times.
I served on the Burlingame City Council during a period when we were considering merging our department with San Mateo’s and we unanimously voted against proceeding as we felt our city was better served by keeping our department small and local. This has produced the very best in community policing with a well-funded, well-trained police force.
I have watched in dismay as what began as a series of peaceful protests responding to the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody has devolved into rioting, vandalism and looting by some bad actors. Next, a group of armed “activists” seized control of six square blocks of Seattle essentially holding this neighborhood hostage until their demands are met including “defunding” their police department.
To anyone in Burlingame who might think this is the right path for our small town, I ask you to consider this: Is it right to paint all police officers with a broad brush with those few who abuse power and cause harm? Is it right to compare peaceful protesters with those who vandalize, loot and seize neighborhoods? I believe the answer to both questions is NO.
I hope that those who live in the Burlingame community will join me in supporting our police officers as they continue doing a very difficult job in very difficult circumstances to keep our town safe.
Cathy Baylock
Burlingame
The letter writer is the former mayor of Burlingame.
