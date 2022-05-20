Editor,
For the last 10+ years, I’ve watched my father, Charles Stone, advocate for our public schools and work toward a better community as a councilmember and mayor. I am certainly not an unbiased observer, but I doubt anyone else has had better firsthand insight into the quality of his character or quantity of his dedication to our community.
Some of my earliest memories of my dad’s public service are seeing residents who disagreed with a decision he made express their disagreement with by shouting and cussing at him from a council meeting audience. I also vividly recall the older woman who came up to us at Safeway and made disparaging remarks about him in front of me when I was 10.
As a young adult thinking about the challenge of returning to San Mateo County and finding affordable housing after college, I now have a better understanding and appreciation of my dad’s and our council’s efforts to build affordable housing. I’m also struck by his and their courage in raising the minimum wage in Belmont. As a woman, I am incredibly proud that he is the only candidate in his race for San Mateo County Supervisor District 2 that is endorsed by planned Parenthood Mar Monte Advocates. But what makes me most proud to vote for my dad in my first election as an adult is the fact he has never let those who have attacked him in uncivil ways drag him down.
Sophia Stone
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.