Editor,
I am responding to the letter, “Misinformation 101” by Chuck Simmons in the Dec. 11 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal. Simmons questions a basic law of physics that says cold ocean water holds more CO2 gas than warm ocean water and therefore a warming ocean degasses CO2. Degassing of CO2 from the ocean is a significant contributor to CO2 in the atmosphere. That the concentration of CO2 is increasing in the oceans, and that CO2 is also degassing from the oceans, are not mutually exclusive. Both can be occurring.
While it’s true that modern science has developed ways to grow grapes in England and some crops in Greenland, the Romans and Vikings were able to do so because temperatures in Roman and Medieval Warmings were significantly higher than today. I did not say in my letter (“Global Warming and its History” in the Dec 6. issue) that solar radiance was the cause of warming, but rather that warming was due to the sun’s magnetic forces affecting cloud cover, according to solar physicists at CERN. I stand corrected on a typo — CO2 is only .04% of the atmosphere. But its recent increase has greened the planet more because it’s a plant fertilizer necessary for all life on earth and is not comparable to poisonous lead in the air.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.