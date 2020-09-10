Editor,
A conundrum: If a world-class habitual liar habitually calls the media, book authors, and numerous others liars, whether this is a double positive or a double negative, the culprits we are unable to denounce. But to tell you the truth it’s not the untruths. Methinks it is “character” that counts.
Arthur Collom
Burlingame
