Editor,

1991: Voters passed the first height limits, Measure H, expiration 2005.

2004: Voters passed Measure P which extended limits until December 2020.

2018: Citizens collected 7,000+ signatures to place a measure on the 2018 ballot to extend limits until 2030. It was not on the ballot then. Now it is called Measure Y.

March 2020: A separate group of developers circulated a competing petition for the 2020 ballot. COVID-19 aborted them. It is called Measure R.

April 2020: Mayor Goethals publicly stated that height limits should not be on the ballot because COVID-19 would distract attention from it. Limits would expire in 2020.

May 2020: Goethals and Deputy Mayor Rodriguez stated the City Council and voters should oppose Measure Y. Later in May, the council placed Measure Y on the ballot. They also unanimously opposed it.

June 2020: City Council unexpectedly added the developers Measure R to the ballot even though it lacked signatures. They contended the developers could have obtained signatures if the virus had not stopped them.

September 2020: We received a flier promoting the developers Measure R, prominently featuring a color picture of Mayor Goethal’s smiling face and his caption promoting it.

Measure Y, the citizens’ petition, opposed by City Council, is the more restrictive one. Measure R, the developers’ petition, supported by the mayor, allows taller buildings in some areas of San Mateo. There are other concerns with it. Read it carefully.

If you prefer shorter buildings, in alphabetical order, vote:

Measure R no,

Measure Y yes.

Jack Daane

San Mateo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription