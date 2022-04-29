Editor,
The race for the District 2 county supervisor is a clear choice between “more of the same” or greater diversity and innovation.
Noelia Corzo will bring a fresh perspective, a passionate presence and an articulate voice to the status quo of our current Board of Supervisors. Her service to the well-being, health and wholeness of people of all ages, race and socioeconomic levels is evident in her experience as a grass-roots organizer, dedicated member of the San Mateo-Foster City School District, and a life, clearly uncommon and different from what we’ve ever seen on the board.
We can either maintain the status quo of incremental change, or we can elect someone who will unabashedly ask the difficult questions and create new solutions to the persistent problems that have plagued our county for too long.
We need better representation and candidate Corzo brings it. Vote for Noelia Corzo for District 2 supervisor.
The Rev. Benjamin Walker Meyers
San Mateo
