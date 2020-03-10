Editor,
This letter is meant to bring communitywide attention to Burlingame Elementary School District administrators’ intention not to renew its contract with A Child’s Way (ACW) as the child care provider at McKinley and Washington elementary schools and instead replace ACW with an out-of-state child care provider. As concerned families, we are writing in support of the continuation of ACW’s lease with the BSD.
A Child’s Way is a local, woman-owned small business that has been part of the Burlingame community for 41 years. For us, ACW is a place where we know our kids are happy and safe. A place we trust so we can go to work without worry and be able to support our families. It is a place where our kids look forward to going and don’t want to leave. ACW provides loving child care during district professional days, other school closures and, from time to time, Parents’ Night Out, giving us valuable child care at a reasonable price. As parents of children at ACW, we have come together as a community to lend our support to ACW and voice our concerns around district’s current recommendation.
To this end, we again request that the board choose to retain ACW as the child care provider for McKinley and Washington elementary schools. Our children are thriving in ACW’s safe, warm and nurturing child care program, and we hope they will be able to continue in their care.
Giovanni Dubois
Sara Bakhtary
Channing and Carrie Chen
Burlingame
The letter writers represent a group of 65 families from McKinley and Washington elementary schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.