Editor,
Calling all current and past parents of ACW to attend the district board meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Burlingame Intermediate School.
ACW was notified Wednesday last week that they are losing their contract with the Burlingame Elementary School District. Unlike the replacement corporation which is unknown and untested in the community, ACW is local and has been a trusted, dependable part of our child care community for decades.
ACW has been nurturing our children in Burlingame for 40 years. It is an integral and trusted partner in caring for our children before and after school hours. My own children, now 32 and 34 years of age were raised in the Burlingame school system and were students of ACW. We lived in Burlingame for 25 years and depended on ACW as working professional parents.
To this day, children who went to ACW and now have children of their own will see one of their ACW teachers on the Avenue and run up for a hug. Literally generations of children have wonderful memories of ACW and its staff.
Please show up and support ACW. Let’s all work together to save this wonderful asset to the community of Burlingame parents and children.
Maureen Lennon
Moss Beach
The letter writer is a past homeowner in Burlingame for 25 years.
