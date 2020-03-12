Editor,
Have you noticed recently how much the coronavirus (COVID-19) has reduced traffic? Maybe a potential approach to long-term traffic reduction is to require large companies to allow their employees the option to telecommute, as they are doing now.
Clearly, some workers have to be at work in-person, but in today’s interconnected world with multiple options to communicate via the internet, not so many do. This could be a very cheap and effective traffic reduction solution.
It will be interesting to see how the companies and employees that have taken this step feel about telecommuting after the COVID-19 threat has passed.
David Crabbe
San Carlos
