Editor,
We in San Mateo County are fortunate to have two members of Congress (Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo) who actively support measures to address climate change. They are both cosponsors of H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which would place a fee on carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels and return all collected revenue to American households. They have supported, cosponsored and introduced other climate change and environmental legislation as well.
However, an important bill that addresses climate change has been introduced in Congress for which U.S. Reps. Speier and Eshoo are not yet cosponsors. It is H.R. 2986, the Better Energy Storage Technology (BEST) Act. This bill would provide $60 million per year over five years to support R&D to develop affordable energy storage technology. The availability of such technology is a crucial element in the deployment of renewable energy technologies such as wind and solar, which by their nature are intermittent and require energy storage to ensure reliable delivery of electrical power.
This bill currently has 70 cosponsors, including Bay Area members of Congress Ro Khanna and Barbara Lee. Please contact U.S. Reps. Speier and Eshoo to encourage them to become cosponsors of this vital legislation.
Robert Steele
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.