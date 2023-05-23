Editor,
This week, the Kids Connection Elementary School in Foster City offered a bit of much-needed hope to a weary world. For their Spring Sing performance, Music Director, Mrs. Cristin Fong created a program of performance and song that the children used to raise their voices and shout to all the world that everyone, of every color, every ability, every gender, and every belief was beautiful! Clear-eyed, smiling, dancing and reaching out to their audience, these children sang with heartfelt belief in the magic that unconditional love can create — a magic that was felt and truly appreciated by this grandparent who hasn’t seen it on a public stage in far too long and who hopes against hope that these wonderful young people will bring it with them as they go through their lives.
